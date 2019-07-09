The July exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) pack in a lot of media, including art by the mentor artists that participated in the Bad Art by Good People art auction earlier this year, surrealism portraits, steel sculptures, a variety of mediums from area artists related to the seasons and digital images of pets by photographers near and far

The July exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) pack in a lot of media, including art by the mentor artists that participated in the Bad Art by Good People art auction earlier this year, surrealism portraits, steel sculptures, a variety of mediums from area artists related to the seasons and digital images of pets by photographers near and far. The exhibits are being sponsored by Kyle Mack, LUTCF-Shelter Insurance Companies and Saints Avenue Bank.

The new exhibits open at the Hannibal Arts Council from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 12. There will be an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. The exhibits will be on display from Friday, July 12 through Saturday, Aug. 3. Exhibits and Opening Receptions at the Hannibal Arts Council are always free and open to the public. The HAC Galleries are located at 105 S. Main St. in downtown Hannibal.

Fifteen local artists participated as mentors in the fundraiser Bad Art By Good People, and they will display several of their favorite pieces during this exhibit. Other featured exhibits include Iowa artist Josh Sorrell’s portraiture paintings, Best of Missouri Hands juried member Jessie Cargas’ steel sculptures and a variety of mediums from area artists answering the open call theme “The Seasons.” The Photography Channel, featuring digital photography exhibits shown on a 55” television, brings to life submitted images of pets. A new addition to the Photography Channel in 2019 is Featured Photographers, which will spotlight photographer Nathan Wilt during the July 12 to Aug. 3 exhibits.

HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays. For more information on the current exhibit and other HAC programs, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visit them on the web at hannibalarts.com.