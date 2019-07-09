The Hannibal Hoots won their second consecutive game on Sunday when they knocked off the Cape Catfish 7-6 in Cape Girardeau.

The Hoots took command in the second inning when they scored five times. What proved to be the winning run crossed home during Hannibal's two-run second inning.

The highlight of the Hoots' second inning was a home run with a man aboard by Damian Yenzi. It was Yenzi's first homer of the summer.

Yenzi finished the game 3 for 5, with two RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Winning pitcher was Derek Boben, the second of four pitchers used in the game. Boben worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs. Cruz Meier, who pitched scoreless relief over the final 2 1/3 innings for Hannibal, was credited with a save.

The Hoots, 10-20, were scheduled to face the Catfish, 22-12, Tuesday in Quincy, Ill.



