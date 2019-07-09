Clarity Healthcare is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ailie “AJ” Powers to its Hannibal dental staff

Clarity Healthcare is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ailie “AJ” Powers to its Hannibal dental staff.

Dr. Powers received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She attended undergraduate school at Missouri Western State University, where she majored in Biology-Health Science, and played on the women’s soccer team for four years.

Powers said she is excited about the opportunity to work for Clarity, noting that one of her favorite activities during her dental school training was doing rotations at public health centers.

“I am excited to join Clarity’s team of dedicated and compassionate staff,” Powers said. “I look forward to making connections with patients and their families, while providing competent and quality care. I believe it is important to educate patients so they can make informed decisions about their oral health care.”

Dental Director Dr. Aleena Hilger said she was “thrilled to welcome Dr. Powers” to the Clarity Healthcare team.

“We are looking forward to the quality and value she will certainly add to our practice, making us an even stronger team with our continued focus on bringing the best dental care to our patients and community,” Hilger said.

Clarity, which operates clinics in Hannibal and Quincy, now will have three full-time dentists on staff. Two more dentists will begin work at the clinics later this summer.

Powers said she is looking forward to making friends in the area.

“I visited the region last fall and the views were gorgeous,” she said. “My hometown of Excelsior Springs, Mo. had a population of less than 12,000; I’m looking forward to being a part of a small-town community again.”

Powers said her fiance, David Sanford, also will be moving to the area and will begin his career as a dentist at AA Dental in Quincy. She said the two met while attending dental school.

Clarity Healthcare is a federally qualified health center offering primary care, dental and behavioral health services throughout Northeast Missouri and Eastern Illinois. In addition to providing dental services in their clinics, they also bring dental services to the community and school with their mobile dental unit.

For more information, or to make an appointment, contact Clarity at its Hannibal office at 573-603-1460 217-222-6277 or the Quincy office at 217-222-1460.

. Information is also available at www.clarity-healthcare.org.