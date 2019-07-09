A deer is being cited as the cause of an injury accident that occurred Monday night in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap happened at 9:35 p.m. on U.S. 61, three miles north of Palmyra.

A 2017 Toyota Sienna van was being driven north by 85-year-old Carolyn L. Brown of Quincy, Ill., when it struck a deer in the roadway.

Brown, who was wearing a safety device, indicated she would seek treatment for her injuries.



