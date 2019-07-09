The Boone County Commission will vote to renew its voting machine contract with Election Systems & Software, one of the three most popular voting equipment companies in the United States, at its meeting next Tuesday.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon recommended Tuesday that the commission accept the company’s bid for replacements for the county’s 13-year-old systems, which have become “outdated”, she said.

“We are planning on using these for the same amount of time,” she said of the new systems.

The contract was before the commission for a first-read evaluation with the final vote set for next Tuesday.

The commission originally allotted $1.2 million to replace the machines. Former County Clerk Taylor Burks started the bidding process, which was placed on hold with Lennon’s election, last June. The request for proposals specified the county wanted a central tabulating machine, 100 paper-based precinct tabulators and 100 electronic ballot marking devices, along with supporting software and other equipment.

Election Systems & Software, an Omaha, Nebraska-based company that, along with two other voting equipment companies controls 90 percent of the election equipment market, offered the highest bid of the three proposals at $825,558, around $370,000 less than anticipated.

Dominion Voting Systems/Elkins-Swyers Company and Henry Adkins and Son, Inc. also made bids.

Dominion Voting Systems is based in Colorado and Elkins-Swyers is based in Missouri. The joint bid offered the commission a price of $645,025.

Henry Adkins and Son, Inc. is based in Missouri and offered a set of machines for $700,245.

The six-person evaluation committee hosted a public evaluation event in May allowing voters to test the machines from each vendor. The committee voted unanimously to recommend Election Systems & Software. The lower bids were not selected because of concerns about compatibility with existing systems and practices as well as additional equipment that would create problems if it broke down on election day.

The systems will be paper-based, as they are now, Lennon said.

The main difference between the new electronic machines and the circa-2006 machines, also provided by Election Systems & Software, is that instead of actually recording votes, the new devices will create a paper ballot that is then fed into an optical scanner, she said.

The ballots will be printed with a bar code at the bottom, which voters can insert back into the machine to ensure their vote was counted.

The Missouri Senate considered banning touchscreen machines last year due to concerns over hacking after the 2016 election. The bill was placed on informal calendar, with some lawamakers claiming this could cost small county governments unnecessary money.

The machines will be record tabulated votes on thumb drives and will not be connected to the internet or a county server, which means there will be no real-time backup as the votes are being collected because the optional backup USB drive is written during the poll closing process, according to the report. This means that if the USB drive is removed during the collection process, votes could be lost.

Johnson County, the most populous in Kansas, experienced an all-night delay following the August 2018 primary due to the slow processing of data on thumb drives after purchasing voting machines from Election Systems & Software.

Election Systems & Software technology found itself at the center of a PR mess last year when it was discovered that the company left the personal data, including addresses and Social Security numbers, on a publicly exposed Amazon Cloud server for months in 2017, according to the AP.

Company representatives said none of the data was stolen.