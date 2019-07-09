Roy Stevens may be 84 years old, but he is determined to keep running. He comes to Hannibal from Chicago each year to run in the Hannibal Cannibal race.

As he posed for a photo with Tom and Becky, Preston Danner and Lanie Privett, during a fence painting contest, he said, “I have been running since before Tom and Becky were born.”

This year he had help from four women during the Hannibal Cannibal, which was earlier July 6 in downtown Hannibal. He did not know who they were.

“I ran the 5K,” he said, “I was not prepared. I had run a few yards, when four women grabbed me and kept propelling me.

“They gave me water and a wet towel,” he continued. “One woman pulled out a chair (so he could rest). They gave me a banana and muffins.”

He added this was the 17th year he has run the race, and he has no plans to stop.