A Monroe City man suffered moderate injuries Saturday in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 7 a.m., July 6, on County Road 229, six miles north of Monroe City.

A 1997 Chevrolet S-10 was being driven southbound by 22-year-old Christian T. Pugh of Monroe City. When the driver lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road it went into a ditch and overturned.

Pugh, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.



