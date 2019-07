Chrystal Shepherd won the Hannibal Jaycees' hair contest on July 6. Rodney Gilliam won the mustache contest. Each received $100.

Chrystal Shepherd won the Hannibal Jaycees' hair contest on July 6.

Rodney Gilliam won the mustache contest. Each received $100.

This was the Jaycees' final contest during the 2019 National Tom Sawyer Days.