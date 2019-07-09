The Earth's axis is slightly tilted in relation to its orbit around the sun at different times of year. This is why we have seasons

The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) is looking for pieces that showcase any of the seasons — spring, summer, winter or fall. The exhibit will be on display from Friday, July 12 through Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

Area artists are asked to use their imagination to create a new piece of art or submit a piece they already have which features a distinct, seasonal image. HAC is looking for paintings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media and any media which fits the theme.

Artwork may be dropped off at the Hannibal Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 8 or Wednesday, July 10. Up to two pieces in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. Submitted pieces may be paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media or any other media. The exhibit is open to youth and adults 13 and up residing within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal and is open to professional and amateur artists. There is no fee to include works in the exhibit and there are no size restrictions. All works must be properly framed or ready for hanging. Entries may be for sale.

Guidelines, exhibit details, artist registration form and artwork labels are available on the Artist Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com. For more information or questions regarding this and other HAC programs, contact the Hannibal Arts Council Program Coordinator at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.