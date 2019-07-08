In a special ribbon cutting held last week, the Community Room at the Neosho-Newton County Library received a new name, thanks to a major donation from Rudy and Dorothy Farber and Community Bank and Trust.

The official name is now the Community Bank and Trust Community Room. Signage to reflect the change has been installed on the exterior.

The renaming is part of the $1.8 million dollar library expansion project completed in April 2018 without a tax increase or bond issue. The sale of certificates of participation were used to complete the expansion. Now, the library has launched the One Million Reasons to Love The Library Campaign. with a goal of raising enough funds to repay the certificates early. Naming rights to various portions of the library are part of that campaign.

Naming rights for The Community Bank and Trust Community room were the first to be claimed.

Naming rights for the Children's Library has also been claimed and will be announced in the near future.

Naming rights remain available for the Teen Library, Adult Library, Circulation Center, the Genealogy/Local History Room, Quiet Reading Room, Recharge Center, Friends of the Library, Study Rooms (two are available) and Processing/Administration.

Brochures with the amounts required for naming rights are available at the library. For more information, visit or call the Neosho-Newton County Library at 201 West Spring Street or at 417-452-4231. Interested individuals may also visit the website and even make a secure donation.

Community Bank and Trust was founded on June 25, 1884 and continues as an employee owned and locally operated financial institution. CBT has 14 full service branches in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

Rudy and Dorothy Farber, CBT staff members, library staff members and the public turned out for the event. Library Board President Beth Stryon opened the ceremony with a few remarks and gratitude for the donation.

The Community Bank and Trust Community Room stages numerous events including this year's Summer Reading Program, adult history and informative programs, a weekly movie night, Tween Time, bingo and many other local events.

The Neosho-Newton County Library is located at 201 West Spring Street in downtown Neosho, adjacent to Big Spring Park.