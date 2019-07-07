Blue Springs student graduates from Mars Hill

Gavin Charles Heaton of Blue Springs graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Mars Hill University, located in North Carolina.

Area students on Drake spring honors list

Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, has named area students to its honors list for the spring semester:

• Lucas Alumbaugh, Blue Springs.

• Aspen Walters, Blue Springs.

• Samuel Heacock, Independence.

• Kaili JiMei Miller, Independence.

Independence student on president’s list

Serena Coleman of Independence was named to the president’s list at Berkeley College for the winter 2019 semester. Students who achieve a grade point average of 4.0 with a minimum of 12 academic credits qualify for the list.

Rockhurst University spring graduates

Several area students graduated from Rockhurst University in Kansas City this spring:

• Joshua Smeed, of Sugar Creek, doctor of physical therapy.

• Rachelle Colyer, of Blue Springs, doctor of physical therapy.

• Jonathan Fink, of Blue Springs, bachelor of science in business administration.

• Alexandria Wenson, of Blue Springs, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Taylor Ballantyne, of Independence, doctor of physical therapy.

• Jordan Byers, of Independence, bachelor of arts, non-profit leadership fundraising.

• Phil Dixon, of Independence, master of business administration.

• Randall Gassen, of Independence, master of arts in management.

• Tereasa Grenawalt, of Independence, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Taylor Rupe, of Independence, bachelor of arts, psychology criminal justice.

Central Methodist graduates hundreds

Over 490 students graduated from Central Methodist University, many from Eastern Jackson County:

• Makenzie Erikson from Independence, who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette, Mo., earned a bachelor of science degree in education (middle school – science).

John Hennessy from Independence, who studied at CMU's main campus in Fayette and earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science

• Brandon Ogweno from Blue Springs, who studied at the main campus, earned a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies.

• Matthew Olsen from Lee’s Summit, who studied online, earned a bachelor of science degree in education (physical education).

• Matthew Willis from Blue Springs, who studied at the main campus, earned a master’s degree in music education and music.

• Abigail Wimberley from Independence, who studied at the main campus, earned a bachelor of science degree in theatre arts and communication studies.

– Examiner staff