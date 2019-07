The Hannibal Jaycees sponsored their annual washers tournament on July 6 in Tanyard Gardens.

The winners were:

• First place, winning $200 – Gary Culp and Gary Culp

• Second place, winning $125 – Brandon Means and Mike Means

• Third place, winning $75 – Brian Hawkins and Clint Bottoms