Winners of the annual frog jump sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America July 6 during National Tom Sawyer Days were reported by Scoutmaster Chris Doyle.
The frog jump was in a new location this year. It was in the Hannibal Jaycees' Tanyard Gardens.
Winners of the age 5 and under division, with the distance the frog jumped, were:
First - Harper Spalding – 71 inches
Second – Natalie Friedrich – 70 inches
Third – Braby Lennon - 64 inches
Winners of the age 6 and over division were:
First – Isaac Wilkerson – 75 inches
Second – Logan Schmidt – 70 inches
Third – Landyn Essig, 63 inches