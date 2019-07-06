Winners of the annual frog jump sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America July 6 during National Tom Sawyer Days were reported by Scoutmaster Chris Doyle.

The frog jump was in a new location this year. It was in the Hannibal Jaycees' Tanyard Gardens.

Winners of the age 5 and under division, with the distance the frog jumped, were:

First - Harper Spalding – 71 inches

Second – Natalie Friedrich – 70 inches

Third – Braby Lennon - 64 inches

Winners of the age 6 and over division were:

First – Isaac Wilkerson – 75 inches

Second – Logan Schmidt – 70 inches

Third – Landyn Essig, 63 inches