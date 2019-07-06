The City of Kirksville will begin cleaning and lining sanitary sewer mains throughout the city starting Monday.



According to a press release, the city’s contractor, Visu-Sewer, Inc., will be conducting the maintenance work through the end of September. The company will access the sewer mains through service manholes within the street right-of-way.



People traveling through work areas are asked to use caution and drive slowly.



For more information, call (660) 627-1272.