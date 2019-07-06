The Adair County Commission and local officials met with representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding heavy rains, flooding and related damages.



According to a press release from the county, officials took the representatives around the county to view the damage.



“The county hopes to secure funding from SEMA/FEMA in order to assist in the additional costs that will be endured by the county to make repairs to affected areas,” the press release said.



Damage estimates have been compiled and will be submitted to the state, which can seek a disaster declaration from the federal government. Such a declaration would allow federal funding to be made available to local governments and entities to support rebuilding efforts.



The meeting was also attended by the county’s road and bridge department, City of Kirksville, City of Novinger and Adair County Rural Water.