Leslie Hicks of Hannibal was the winner of a Kiwanis Club raffle drawing at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, after tickets had been sold for many months. She will have the choice of a Fiat 500 Pop, Kawasaki Mule or $15,000 cash.

Leslie Hicks of Hannibal was the winner of a Kiwanis Club raffle drawing at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, after tickets had been sold for many months. She will have the choice of a Fiat 500 Pop, Kawasaki Mule or $15,000 cash.

Her name was drawn during the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club's Arts and Crafts Festival in Central Park.

Earlier on July 6 in a noon drawing, Ron Vecchie won $300, and at 2 p.m. Mary Norman won $300. The winners were announced by Kiwanian Bill Webber.