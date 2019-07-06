Fence painting contests are continuing at 2 p.m. Saturday on North Main Street in Hannibal, where the local boys winner, Landon Nichols, will compete in the National Championship after the state contest. An over 30 contest also is scheduled. More details and a photo gallery of winners of three contests Friday and three on Saturday will be posted.

Fence painting contests are continuing at 2 p.m. Saturday on North Main Street in Hannibal, where the local boys winner, Landon Nichols, will compete in the National Championship after the state contest. An over 30 contest also is scheduled. More details and a photo gallery of winners of three contests Friday and three on Saturday will be posted.



