A total of 26 children ages 3 through 6 rode their trikes or Big Wheels July 5 in the annual National Tom Sawyer Days trike contest sponsored by the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis Club announced the following winners.

Age 3 Trikes: first – Oliver Wilson, second – Haisley Thomure, third – Avery Coffee

Age 3 Big Wheels: first – Easton Thompson

Age 4 Trikes: first – Kolton Porter, second – Ila Judlowe, third – Brayson Overfield

Age 5 Trikes: first – Lucas Bush, second - Christopher Frier Jr., third – Hadley Young

Age 6 Trikes: first – Harper Lewallen, second – Kendall Young

Age 6 Big Wheels: first – Jackson Tatman