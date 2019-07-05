A total of 26 children ages 3 through 6 rode their trikes or Big Wheels July 5 in the annual National Tom Sawyer Days trike contest sponsored by the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club.
The Kiwanis Club announced the following winners.
Age 3 Trikes: first – Oliver Wilson, second – Haisley Thomure, third – Avery Coffee
Age 3 Big Wheels: first – Easton Thompson
Age 4 Trikes: first – Kolton Porter, second – Ila Judlowe, third – Brayson Overfield
Age 5 Trikes: first – Lucas Bush, second - Christopher Frier Jr., third – Hadley Young
Age 6 Trikes: first – Harper Lewallen, second – Kendall Young
Age 6 Big Wheels: first – Jackson Tatman