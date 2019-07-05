The Hannibal Arts Council has invited the public to submit digital images for an upcoming Photography Channel exhibit, titled Pets.

To fit the theme, submitted images should feature pets — ordinary or unconventional, furred or feathered, fins or shells, four-legged or fewer-legged, cute and cuddly or maybe less approachable.

Digital or cell phone camera, Instagram or Facebook images are acceptable formats to submit. The images will be viewed on the Hannibal Arts Council’s 55-inch 3-D television from July 12 through Aug. 3.

To submit digital images for Pets, attach up to five images of signs to an email (or send in separate emails) and send to kerrieo@hannibalarts.com by Wednesday, July 10.

Participants are asked to put their name in the subject line or in the body of the Email, so participants may be identified with their images.

Full guidelines for submitting images are available on the Artist Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com.

For information on this and other HAC programs contact the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.