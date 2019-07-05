Cave Hollow West Winery has released a new wine and has given it a special label. The wine, named “Hometown,” celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Mark Twain Cave, which also coincides with Hannibal’s bicentennial

Featured on the bottle is an Artist Series wine label featuring “4th of July Parade,” an oil painting selected from works by 102-year old local artist Len Moss. The special commemorative wine is available exclusively at Cave Hollow West Winery at the Mark Twain Cave Complex.

The label of “Hometown” reads, “There’s nothing like a 4th of July parade in Hannibal, Missouri. This painting by Len Moss captures the nostalgia of a bygone era. At 102 years young, Len continues to be a community and cultural icon. We salute Len Moss and celebrate Hannibal’s 200th anniversary.”

As an artist, Moss has been featured in several solo exhibits in area galleries throughout the years, including two inaugural exhibits at Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) galleries. His late wife, Norma (Donaldson) Moss, also was honored by HAC with the naming of the kitchen/workshop room in its current facility as Norma’s Galley. In 2018, the Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) named one of its galleries the Len Moss Gallery to honor the artist who has been involved with HAC and Hannibal Folklife Festival since their beginnings.

The Artist Series wine label is a partnership of Cave Hollow West Winery and the Hannibal Arts Council. Moss joins other local artists in being featured on an Artist Series wine label, including “Mischief” featuring a photo by Susan Osterhout and “Lighthouse White” featuring a watercolor by Brenda Beck Fisher. A fourth wine label is in the works.