A Talent Show at Tanyard Gardens was among the Fourth of July events sponsored by the Hannibal Jaycees.
Winners by age division were:
• Age 12 and under: first – Avery Trower; second – Chase Youngworth; third – Savannah Herrick
• Ages 13 to 17: first – Jesse Kitch; second – Cheyenne Smith; third - Evie Rodenbaugh
• Age 18 and over: first – Delany Cook; second – Brian Yelton; third – Michaela Johnston