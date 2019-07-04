A Talent Show at Tanyard Gardens was among the Fourth of July events sponsored by the Hannibal Jaycees.

Winners by age division were:

• Age 12 and under: first – Avery Trower; second – Chase Youngworth; third – Savannah Herrick

• Ages 13 to 17: first – Jesse Kitch; second – Cheyenne Smith; third - Evie Rodenbaugh

• Age 18 and over: first – Delany Cook; second – Brian Yelton; third – Michaela Johnston