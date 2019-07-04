Posted to Facebook by Haley Schafer

The Mexico Middle School Volleyball Team will be holding a Volleyball Camp from July 29-31 in the new MMS gymnasium. To sign up, use the following link: https://forms.gle/gH8MQBwfsbbJXCcJ9

No cost for Coyotes

There will be free sports physicals in Paris on July 17th in Paris at Dr. Crawford's office starting at 1:00 p.m. with junior high athletes. Freshmen and sophomores can then attend at 2 p.m. and juniors and seniors are welcome at 3 p.m. Contact Coyotes Activities Director Gary Crusha for details.

What is this all about?

The Eastern Missouri YMCA, 309 S. Main St., Vandalia, is holding a, "Take The Next Step", Fitness Challenge from July 15- Aug, 31. This is a 20-step, fully customized challenge, cost is $20 and individuals have 45 days, but can only complete one challenge a day. Participants can earn free passes and the first 20 to sign up will be given a free gift. Details: 573-594-2208.

Food stand located on Grounds

According to its Facebook page the Vandalia Area Fair, 1501 S. Main St., runs July 10-13 starting with Free Admission and a Mud Pig Catch at 7:30 p.m. on day one. Day two will include a Pedal Tractor Pull at 6 p.m., at 7 p.m. there will be a LinCo Diesel Truck Pull and admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The third day will feature a Back Seat Drivers contest, as well as a Dash-For-Cash Jackpot Horse Show, at 6 p.m.

As for the final day of this event, the festivities commence at 8 a.m. with a Tractor Cruise at 8 a.m., at 10 a.m. there will be a Car and Motorcycle Poker Run and a Volleyball Tournament is scheduled for 3 p.m. After that a Washer Tourney is slated for 4 p.m., Go Kart Hot Laps will take place at 5 p.m. and there will be Kid's Games at 5:30 p.m.

The action keeps going from there as a Fun Horse Show is set for 6 p.m., as are Go Kart Races. Admission for Friday and Saturday will be $6 for adults and $3 for kids and from July 11-13 there will also be a rock climbing wall, bull riding and a bounce house.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/Vandalia-Area-Fair-195108954950/

Intensity Tryouts Coming up

Tryouts for the Troy Intensity Softball Program will be taking place at Troy Buchanan High School starting July 18 with the 10U- Graf 2010 from 6:00- 7:30 p.m., the 12U - Bergfield 2007 tryouts are July 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. and the 12U - Damron 2008 tryouts also take place on July 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. The 14U Murphy - 2005 tryouts will be July 23 from 7:30- 9 p.m. and finally the 16U Martin - 2003 tryouts are scheduled for July 23 at 7:30-9 p.m., as well.

To pre-register for a tryout, e-mail Marc Sitler at: marc@tri-countysportscenter.com