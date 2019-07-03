KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO) has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers

GMO has made two filings. In its first filing (Case No. ER-2019-0413), GMO proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period of Dec. 2018 through May 2019. The second case is GMO’s true-up filing (Case No. ER-2019-0414).

According to the filings, a residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month will see the monthly FAC charge increase from approximately $4.92 a month to approximately $5.46 a month, an increase of approximately $0.54 a month. The proposed change would take effect in September.

Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than July 17 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel, at the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, 866-922-2959, opcservice@ded.mo.gov; or the Public Service Commission Staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, 1-800-392-4211, pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

GMO provides electric service to approximately 323,470 customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth.