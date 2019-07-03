Applicant facing early August deadline

The city of Hannibal's setbacks regarding medical marijuana facilities remain the same following Tuesday night's meeting of the city council at city hall.

The city council took no action after hearing comments from Mary Radel of Herbal Remedies regarding the impact the city's medical marijuana facility setbacks might have on her ability to secure a business license in Hannibal.

Because of the city's 400-foot setback from property line to property line, Radel's planned site on Stardust Drive for a medical marijuana dispensary would be too close to the Mississippi Valley State School.

Radel was advised to seek of variance from the board of adjustment, or to go back to planning and zoning. Both options would likely take too long as Radel is facing an early August application deadline to the state.

In other business:

* Approval was given raising the city's decibel limit to 125 during the Hannibal BBQ concert series July 26-28.

* Lisa Peck, who started her duties as Hannibal's city manager last week, was administered the oath of office by Mayor James Hark.

* John Lyng spoke to the council regarding the cancellation of recycling fees owed beyond one year. The council took no action.

* A contract for services with the Northeast Missouri Humane Society was approved. The city agreed to pay $100,000 per year during the contact's five years.

* A bid waiver was accepted, plus purchase and vendor approval for Jet A fuel and Avgas to be sold at Hannibal Regional Airport.

* First reading was given bills pertaining to the voluntary annexation of 107 Clover Road and 70 Meadows Road of the Meadows Subdivision. Both properties would be zoned A-one and two family.

* Second and final reading was given a bill dealing with "other vehicles for hire."

* On a 4-3 vote an ordinance was approved that amends city code regarding alcoholic beverages and their consumption in public.

* An ordinance was approved revising the original transportation alternative funds agreement between the city and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission regarding construction of additional sidewalk on the north side of Palmyra Road.

* Bills pertaining to the city's 2019-20 budget were approved.

