Kane of WWE will appear at live event hosted by American Championship Wrestling, Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy

American Championship Wrestling (ACW) and Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy are teaming up to present a live wrestling event beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.

When the bell rings at 7 p.m., ACW wrestlers including The Searcher, Marcus Mansfield, Scar and Curtis Payne will compete in the ring. Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Heavyweight Champion Kane will be on hand for meet and greet events, and Dr. Tom Prichard, who trained WWE wrestlers including The Rock, Kurt Angle and the Bella Twins, will offer training sessions throughout the day.

Prichard's training sessions will be offered for $60 per person, and there will be four meet and greet packages available for 100 fans to visit with Kane — a meet and greet with a photo opportunity for $40, a meet and greet with an item autographed by Kane for $50, a meet and greet with a photo opportunity and autograph for $60 and a package with all of the previously mentioned options with VIP seating for $65.

General admission is available in advance for $20 per person at the Brick Oven Restaurant or by calling Mark Morton at 573-213-9620. Meet and greet packages are limited and available from Morton or by email at acwtheshow@gmail.com.