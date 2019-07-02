A Lincoln County teen was killed and his father suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Marion County.

A Lincoln County teen was killed and his father suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 3:55 p.m., June 30, on southbound U.S. 61, 0.5 of a mile north of Hannibal.

Michael C. Thorp, 43, of Troy was driving a 2007 GMC pickup that was pulling a camper trailer. When the driver lost control of the vehicle it traveled off the road into the median where it overturned, ejecting both the driver and a passenger, 17-year-old Hunter M. Thorp of Troy. Neither the driver or passenger were wearing safety devices.

Hunter M. Thorp was declared deceased at 4:39 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Richard Jones. Hunter M. Thorp was taken to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Michael C. Thorp, who suffered moderate injuries, was taken by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.



