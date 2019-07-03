Maureen Kahn, president and chief executive officer of Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital, recently was elected to the Board of Trustees at Culver-Stockton College

The Board of Trustees is responsible for assisting the College in legal and fiduciary decisions; approving the mission, strategic goals and objectives of the organization; and establishing policies.

The Board of Trustees consists of 35 members and five people who are Trustees Emeriti. Ronald W. Leftwich ’64, of Houston, Texas, is the chairman.

Kahn became Blessing Hospital’s senior vice president/chief nursing officer in 2001. She became president/chief executive officer of Blessing Hospital in 2005, and she became the president/chief executive officer of the Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital in 2014.

Kahn brought 24 years of health care experience to Blessing. She began her career as a registered nurse in Philadelphia, earning a diploma from Frankford Hospital School of Nursing. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., a master’s degree in health care administration from Hamilton University in Clinton, N.Y., and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix. Kahn went on to hold various leadership positions in Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

She was the keynote speaker at Culver-Stockton’s commencement in 2017 and received an honorary doctorate of health care administration degree from C-SC.

Kahn and her husband, Barney, live in Quincy. They have four children and seven grandchildren.