On June 30, 2019 the Miller County Sheriff's Office arrested Austin Tabor for stealing three motor vehicles from the Iberia Missouri area during the month of June 2019. Austin Tabor was interviewed by detectives and evidence was presented that resulted in Austin Tabor being charged.

All vehicles that were stolen by Austin Tabor have been recovered by surrounding agencies. Austin Tabor was charged by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney for three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Austin Tabor is currently being held at the Miller County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

Sheriff Gregoire would like to thank the citizens of Iberia for their cooperation in this investigation as well as surrounding law enforcement agencies.