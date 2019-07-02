The Pike County Democratic Club donated $500 Thursday, June 28 to Clarksville United Methodist Church. The money will be used to help with the congregation’s ongoing expenses from operating a feeding center for those who battled recent flooding or were victims of the high water. Pictured are Democratic Club Central Committee Chairman Donnie Stewart, Club Treasurer Herbert Sisco, Church Treasurer Barb Meyer and Clarksville Mayor Jo Anne Smiley, a member of the congregation. The church spent weeks feeding people and served as a central location for flood-fighting efforts. The Mississippi River topped out at 37.11 feet on June 2 — the second-worst flood in the community’s 202-year-history, and just .62 from the highest level recorded on July 29, 1993.