Damage from recent storms and the second-worst flood in more than two centuries of Pike County history is still being calculated as cleanup continues. Power lines remained downed June 30 in a flood field along Highway 79 north of Annada after multiple poles snapped. Despite a drop in water levels, the Mississippi River remained more than two feet above flood stage July 1 at Louisiana and Clarksville. Missouri is seeking a federal major disaster declaration for Pike and 41 other counties, and seven teams have spread out around the state to do damage assessments.