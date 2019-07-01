For the first time in more than a century, the Hannibal Courier-Post is under local ownership

For the first time in more than a century, the Hannibal Courier-Post is under local ownership.

Quincy Media Inc., owner and operator of The Herald-Whig and WGEM-TV/Radio, assumed ownership of Missouri’s oldest daily newspaper Monday.

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am that The Courier-Post has joined the QMI family,” said Ron Wallace, QMI vice president of newspapers and publisher of The Herald-Whig and The Courier-Post. “Once again, after a long wait, The Courier-Post will be a strong local voice, guided by local principles and values.”

The Courier-Post began printing daily in 1853, with a lineage that dates even earlier to various weekly publications in the region. In 1907, the paper’s publisher Thomas B. Morse sold the paper to Lee Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa.

The paper was sold again to Stauffer Communications in 1969, which was bought by Morris Communications in 1995. GateHouse Media bought The Courier-Post in 2007.

The acquisition by Quincy Media was announced in May.

“This purchase helps us advance our mission of producing the highest-quality journalism and serving the interests of our local communities,” QMI President/CEO Ralph M. Oakley said at the time. “By bringing ownership back home to Hannibal, we feel the Courier-Post will shine as one of Missouri’s finest local newspapers.”

Quincy Media Inc. is a family-owned company that began as Quincy Newspapers Inc. in 1926, the result of the merger of the Quincy Herald and the Quincy Whig. It entered the broadcast business in Quincy in the 1940s and 1950s. The company changed its name to Quincy Media Inc. in 2016 and now has properties in 16 television markets.