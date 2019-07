Harrison "Harry" Straube, 6, of Hannibal, was crowned 2019 Mr. Hannibal at this year's Tom Sawyer Days Mr. Hannibal contest Saturday, June 29. For his talent, he sang a rendition of "On The Road Again" by Willie Nelson. Harrison starts first grade at Mark Twain Elementary in the fall. His parents are Andy and Gloria Straube of Hannibal. Asked why he wanted to enter the contest, he said "because my name is Harry and my name starts with 'H' like Hannibal, plus I love my hometown."