• A son, Ryeker Michael Belak, was born June 18, 2019, at 12:39 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Britteny Gray and Bradley Belak of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Liza Delores Schulte, was born June 19, 2019, at 3:44 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 4 pounds 11 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. Her parents are Jill and Nathan Schutte of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Ella Me Henderson, was born June 24, 2019, at 2:17 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Elaina Myers and Joshua Henderson of Hannibal.

• A son, Levi Presley Key, was born June 25, 2019, at 5:01 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long. His parents are Kendra and Andrew Key of Center.

• A daughter, Madison Ann Hayes, was born June 25, 2019, at 12:24 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. Her parents are Jennifer and Aaron Hayes of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Hattie Mae Scherder, was born June 27, 2019, at 2:06 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Olivia and Kyle Scherder of Bowling Green.

• A son, Jackson Dale Woods, was born June 28, 2019, at 4:21 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Marie and Randy Woods of Barry, Ill.





