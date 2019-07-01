The following students have been named to the spring semester Dean's Lists.

At Central Methodist University in Fayette:

From Palmyra – Brady Neil, Scarlett McMullen and Tayler Allen

Hannibal – Grace McIntosh

At John Wood Community College in Quincy, Ill.:

Hannibal - Denise Brewington, Alicia Burditt, Andrea Campfield, Jeffrey Carroll, Amber Culp, Michael Dyke, Michael Failor, Caleb Johns, Alexis Meisenheimer, Steven Riley

Monroe City - Walter Mudd, MacKenzie Turpin

New London - Holly Booth, Rick Franke, Adrian Miller

Palmyra - Donald Caldwell, Katelyn Jones, Tempestt Rhoden, Damian Walls, Joshua West

Hull, Ill - Lauren Danley, David Dees Jr., Savannah Hall, Reese Kiel