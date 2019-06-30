The Hannibal Jaycees' National Tom Sawyer Days band concerts may attract the largest crowds to their Tanyard Gardens, but the Jaycees' old-fashioned contests are also gaining in popularity.

This was illustrated June 29 when Tom Sawyer Days began with a cornhole tournament several hours before the opening concert by Jerrod Niemann and the Feudin' Hillbillys.

“It's a great event that gets bigger and bigger every year,” said Bryan Lynch, whose Them Guys Cornholes of Plainville, Ill., brought the contest to Hannibal for the fourth year. “The Jaycees are really doing a good job.”

This year's cornhole tournament had 41 two-member teams, Lynch reported, including at least one father and son.

They were Danny Essig and his son, Tristen, 13. “We play at home,” Essig said. “We practiced this morning.”

“To win, they are the first team to earn 21 points, with a combination of three points for throwing into the cornhole and one point for a woody that lands on the cornhole board, Lynch said. He announced the winners, who received trophies and cash prizes.

The first place winner was Team TG, composed of Josh Hunsaker and Lucas Logsdon.

Second place went to Clint Bottoms and Brian Hawkins.

Team DNG, Derrick Bostic and Geoffrey Stout, took third place.

The Them Guys company will return to lead the washers contest at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, also in Tanyard Gardens.

While many Tom Sawyer Days contests are for children, including the pet show, fence painting, frog jumping and trike racing, several old-time contests also bring adults to Hannibal.

They include mud volleyball, the Hannibal Cannibal race, horseshoes, a talent show and the washers tournament.

See HannibalJaycees.org. for the schedule of events, including the Fourth of July parade, Tom and Becky Pageant and fireworks.

See photo gallery for more cornhole pictures.

