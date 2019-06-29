Rev. and Mrs. George F. Major mark their 50th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2019.

Rev. and Mrs. George F. Major mark their 50th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2019. George and Sue were married at Fifth Street Baptist Church in Hannibal by Rev. Eugene Downs on July 6, 1969.

George is a graduate of Dubuque Theological Seminary, retired Presbyterian minister and former social worker. Sue is a retired RN from Marion County Health Department after 29 years of service. George and Sue have two sons, Eric and Sean (daughter-in-law Shana) and five grandchildren, Austin, Caden, Melody, Gaven and Cena.