Hannibal Regional is pleased to announce that Sheniece Smith has accepted the position of Vice-President, General Counsel.

The Vice-President, General Counsel is an integral member of the Hannibal Regional Leadership team and is responsible for providing legal counsel to Hannibal Regional. As Vice-President, General Counsel, Smith will advise, advocate and represent the Hannibal Regional Board of Directors and members of the Hannibal Regional leadership team in compliance with legal trends and the needs of Hannibal Regional. Smith will also provide leadership for contract management, risk management, clinical information systems and technical services and securities.

Smith is joining the Hannibal Regional team with a number of years of experience in the healthcare industry and a passion for helping the community. She was most recently the Chief of Staff & Senior Counsel to the CEO for Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and is passionate about making legal services available to those who need it most. During her time in California, Smith founded H.O.P.E. Through Affordable Legal Services as a community benefit project to bridge the gap between pro bono services and full attorney fees by increasing access to quality legal services for low-income individuals. Smith also launched Family Legal Assistance at CHOC Children’s, a medical-legal partnership, to provide free guardianship and conservatorship services to CHOC families who otherwise would not be able to afford the services. Smith has received numerous recognitions, both in the healthcare industry and for community and leadership roles in California.

When asked why she chose to join Hannibal Regional, Smith said, “I am impressed by Hannibal Regional’s dedication to the community and excited about our plans to enhance service offerings. I joined HRHS because I wanted to join a community of caring individuals who are making a difference. I hope to support Hannibal Regional as we continue to guide patients to better health.”

Hannibal Regional serves residents of the tri-state area from 15 locations and includes Hannibal Regional Hospital, Hannibal Regional Medical Group, Complete Family Medicine and Hannibal Regional Foundation. For more information on Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, visit www.hannibalregional.org.