Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be doing roadwork in Ralls County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Ralls County U.S. Route 61 Outer Roads near New London — Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2, the roads will be closed for approximately one hour while cinder sealing work is taking place at that location. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. This will include Eastside Drive, Westside Drive, Northside Drive and Sundance Drive.

Ralls County Route HH — Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9, the road will be closed from Route H to U.S. Route 61 for road mix overlay work. The work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ralls County Route M – Wednesday, July 10, the road will be closed from Arapaho Trail to U.S. Route 61 for road mix overlay work. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ralls County Route HH — Thursday, July 11, the road will be closed from Route H to U.S. 61 for cinder seal overlay work. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ralls County Route A — Monday, July 15, the road will be closed from Route H to Route J for cinder seal overlay work. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. When traveling through work zones this summer, traffic flow may be merged to one lane. Take turns and merge like a zipper for faster and smoother traffic flow. For additional information on the zipper merge method, watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLAISm1XuHQ.

For more information on work zones, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alert or sign up for e-updates.