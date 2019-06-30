Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be the following work in Lewis County. Please see the dates and locations below

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be the following work in Lewis County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Lewis County Route B — Monday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 3, the road will be closed from Poage Street to one mile north of Poage Street in LaGrange for bridge maintenance work. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Lewis County U.S. Route 61 Southbound — Monday, July 1 and Monday, July 8, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from Route V to two miles south of Route V for traffic counter work. The work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during stated times for closures. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. When traveling through work zones this summer, traffic flow may be merged to one lane. Take turns and merge like a zipper for faster and smoother traffic flow. For additional information on the zipper merge method, watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLAISm1XuHQ.

For more information on work zones, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alert or sign up for e-updates.