Despite record flooding, Massman Construction Co. continues to make significant progress on the new Champ Clark Bridge and is expecting the new bridge to be completed sooner than originally anticipated.

“We are very excited to go ahead and work with several in the region to plan a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for Saturday, August 3,” said Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough.

The ceremony is expected to take place that evening, with a time to be determined. However, Gough stressed the bridge may not actually open to traffic that day; it could be later in the month depending on when work to the Sny Levee can be completed.

A committee made up of residents from around the region established the date at their meeting last week after hearing about the progress being made.

“The date was contingent on when the bridge could be completed, as well as when James Beachamp Clark’s great-grandson, Benjamin Clark, could participate, and we are pleased he is available,” Gough said.

The committee is working diligently on putting together unique plans to make this ceremony memorable and hopes to include significant dignitaries as guest speakers, besides Mr. Clark.

“Since we just established the date for the ceremony, we will continue to work with all those involved in its planning to finalize details,” Gough said.

As soon as those details are finalized, they will be posted on the Champ Clark Bridge website at www.champclarkbridge.com, as well as on its Facebook page.