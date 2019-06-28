Nature Shop sales available only through MDC nature centers and online beginning July 1.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that sales of its Nature Shop items, such as books, DVDs, and music, will be limited to its nature centers and its online Nature Shop website at mdcnatureshop.com.

MDC will continue to offer its popular Natural Events calendar along with permits at all locations where they are currently sold.

With 70 percent of Nature Shop purchases made at MDC’s nature centers, as well as an increasing number of online sales, MDC will discontinue Nature Shop sales of books, DVDs, and music at the following locations starting July 1:

Camdenton Office in Camdenton Central Regional Office in Columbia Chillicothe Office in Chillicothe Clinton Office in Clinton Columbia Bottoms Office in St. Louis El Dorado Springs Office in El Dorado Springs Hannibal Office in Hannibal Kansas City Regional Office in Lee’s Summit Lost Valley Hatchery in Warsaw Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph Ozark Regional Office in West Plains Piedmont Office in Piedmont Sedalia Office in Sedalia Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson Southwest Regional Office in Springfield Louis Regional Office in St. Charles

The public can still purchase MDC merchandise through the online Nature Shop at mdcnatureshop.com and at the following MDC nature centers:

Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in downtown Kansas City Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs Cape Girardeau Nature Center in Cape Girardeau Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City Springfield Nature Center in Springfield Twin Pines Nature Center in Winona Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin

MDC also offers an annual Nature Shop catalog available in the October issue of the Missouri Conservationist. Orders can be placed by calling 877-521-8632 or order forms can be sent to the following address:

Missouri Department of Conservation

ATTN: Nature Shop

PO BOX 180

Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180

MDC will continue to offer permit sales and calendars at all MDC contact offices and nature centers. Additionally, the public can buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.