Lieutenant Philip E. Gregory promoted to captain

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced Lieutenant Philip E. Gregory, Q/DDCC, is being promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff, effective July 1, 2019.

Gregory was appointed to the Patrol on August 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 11, Stoddard County. He transferred to Zone 4, Cape Girardeau, on June 1, 1995. On Aug. 1, 1997, Gregory transferred to Troop I, Zone 2, Phelps County. He was promoted to corporal on Sept. 1, 1998, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 2. He transferred to the Division of Drug and Crime Control, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, on Dec. 1, 1998. While assigned to that division, he was promoted to sergeant on October 1, 2001, and lieutenant on July 1, 2010. As a lieutenant, Gregory served as an assistant division director.

Captain Gregory grew up in Fredericktown, and graduated from Fredericktown High School. He is a graduate of the National Training Center of Polygraph Science in New York, N.Y. Capt. Gregory and his wife, Tanya, have three children and four grandchildren.