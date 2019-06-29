Hannibal-LaGrange University now offers a major in special education, an area the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says has one of the highest teacher shortages in Missouri, second only to elementary education

“I am thrilled to add the special education major to HLGU’s Education Department offerings,” said Dr. Larinee Dennis, chair, division of education. “I anticipate that students graduating from HLGU with special education teaching certification will be in high demand because of our strong reputation and the state-wide special education teacher shortage.”

HLGU’s special education program has been added to the traditional four-year undergraduate degree offerings as well as the alternative certification program. The alternative certification program is designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree but are considering a career change to education.

“I am excited that HLGU has added special education to its alternative certification program. This addition will allow people with a bachelor’s degree the ability to earn Missouri certification as a special education teacher completely online,” stated Dr. Jill Arnold, director of graduate and online programs.

In addition to the undergraduate and graduate programs leading to special education teacher certification, HLGU is also adding a special education director track to the master’s in educational administration degree program. The educational administration degree program can be completed in one year and coursework is fully online.

While data from the Education Week Research Center shows a national decline of 1 percent in the number of special education students over the last decade, the number of special education teachers has dropped by 17 percent.

For more information on HLGU’s undergraduate special education program, contact Dr. Dennis at 573-629-3104, or via email at ldennis@hlg.edu. For more information on HLGU’s graduate special education programs, contact Dr. Arnold at 573-629-3103, or via email at jarnold@hlg.edu

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.