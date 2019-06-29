The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. Normal operations will resume Monday, July 8.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as Missourians travel on Missouri’s roads, they trust every driver on the road to obey the speed limit, pay attention and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

