Seven petitioners from six different nations became American citizens during the United States District Court Eastern District of Missouri Naturalization Ceremony on Friday, June 21 in the Hannibal Federal Building.

Gregory J. Linhares, Clerk of the Court, opened the courtm, and the the Mark Twain Chorale performed “America the Beautiful.” The Honorable E. Richard Webber, Senior United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, shared remarks with the petitioners and introduced the guest speaker, the Honorable George W. Draper III, Missouri Supreme Court Judge.

Jane Rund administered the oath of allegiance and made a motion for each petitioner to become a citizen of the United States.

The citizens are: Gilberto Romero Contreras, Honduras; Paulo Cesar Monteiro, Brazil; Andres Razo Mata, Mexico; Bahadur Singh Kandola, India; Satnam Kaur Kandola, India; Jerome Gerongco Canama, Philippines; and Jake Vernon McDonald, Australia.

After the ceremony, the Hannibal Heritage and the James Monroe Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution helped the citizens register to vote and served cookies and punch.