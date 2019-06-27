The Hannibal Hoots suffered their sixth straight loss Wednesday night when they fell 3-0 to the DuPage Pistol Shrimp in Lisle, Ill.

The Pistol Shrimp grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. DuPage would add two insurance runs in the home half of the fourth.

The Hoots' offense amounted to a single hit by Austin Wood, a two-out single in the final inning of the five-inning game.

Griffin Holderfield went the distance to pick up the win for DuPage. He fanned eight batters. In addition to the one hit he also walked two batters.

Losing pitcher was Hunter Knox, who yielded two unearned runs while working the final four innings.

The 6-15 Hoots were scheduled to play again on Thursday night at DuPage.



