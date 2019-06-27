There are two Night Hikes through Sodalis Nature Preserve planned in July

The Night Hikes, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will be 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12 and Friday, July 26.

The Night Hike will begin at the parking lot of Sodalis Nature Preserve. If there is water over the parking lot at Sodalis, the hike will be at Riverview Park, starting at the big shelter near the playground.

Participants will learn about the Sodalis success story, the endangered Indiana bat and the other plants and animals that make their home at Sodalis. Interpretive guide Gale Rublee takes participants around the 2 1/2 mile paved loop making seasonal observations, telling about the bats and playing a “Bat & Moth” game at the amphitheater, exploring some of the gated mine entrances then ending at the stone fireplace with a final story.

Rublee had been a volunteer teacher naturalist at Shaw Nature Reserve in St. Louis for 13 years. She is a storyteller, actor and coordinator for the Bluff City Theater Youth Education Theater Initiative (YETI). She is also an outdoor educator at Gardner Camp in Hull, Ill.

The Night Hike is free but reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov