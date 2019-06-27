Jerrod Niemann to headline Saturday evening concert as Tanyard Gardens opens for annual festivities

The 64th National Tom Sawyer Days will be off to a musical start when Tanyard Garden's gates open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Platinum country artist Jerrod Niemann will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday with special guest The Feudin' Hillbillys. The performance is the first in a series of concerts at the downtown venue. The Hannibal Jaycees are hosting each event. Visitors of all ages are welcome, but patrons must be 21 years of age or older to enter the bar area.

Niemann debuted in 2010, and has released singles including “Lover, Lover,” “What Do You Want?” and “Only God Could Love You More.” Niemann has received nominations for awards with the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association and CMT. He has toured with fellow country musicians including Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.

The Feudin' Hillbillys have performed throughout the Midwest for the past 12 years, touring with artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell.

Tanyard Gardens was modified to allow for more activities and viewing options during concerts, said Bobi Mathews, Hannibal Jaycees second vice president. There are new concrete areas for standing and expanded lawn chair sections to accompany the new stage.

Tickets for the Jerrod Niemann concert are $15, and can be purchased through the Hannibal Jaycees website at hannibaljaycees.org. Tickets will be available for $20 at the gate.

Niemann and The Feudin' Hillbillys will take the stage one day after the Hannibal Rotary Club's Fiesta Del Sol evening event in Central Park. Rhonda Vincent and the Rage will bring their flavor of Bluegrass music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Tanyard Gardens. Tickets are $15 on the Hannibal Jaycees website. Musicians from America's Hometown are getting in on the musical events as well.

Hannibal's “The American Standard” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $5, with an “all-inclusive” tickets that includes beer available to patrons age 21 and older for $20. Hannibal Jaycees member A.J. Allen will play drums as the band performs a combination of rock and country covers.

For more information about all of the National Tom Sawyer Days events, contests and musical performances, visit hannibaljaycees.com. For lodging information, go to visithannibal.com.

