Body spotted by passing train crew

Hannibal police are investigating the death of an individual whose body was discovered Thursday morning near the railroad tracks adjacent to Colfax Avenue.

The body was spotted by a passing train crew which notified the Norfolk Southern Railroad Company. An official with the company contacted Marion County 911, which dispatched law enforcement, fire and ambulance personnel.

First responders with the Hannibal Fire Department were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. on the initial report of a "man down" very near the railroad tracks that pass behind Clemens Field.

Their destination was soon changed to a location near the intersection of Ninth Street and Colfax Avenue, a short distance from Hoskins Iron and Metal.

Police were on the scene for more than two hours until the body was removed by personnel from a local funeral home.

Police had not released details regarding the incident or the identity of the deceased as of press time Thursday.

