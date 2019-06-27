Hannibal Regional Medical Group is excited to welcome Tiffany Ritter, DNP to their Bowling Green team

Tiffany Ritter, DNP earned her Doctorate in Nursing Practice degree from the University of Missouri and is looking forward to continuing her career with Hannibal Regional.

Ritter chose to pursue a career as a family medicine provider because “I will get the privilege of caring for patients across their entire life span. Providing care in the urgent care setting will allow me to be a 'go to' provider when the unexpected happens, whether it be a minor injury, illness or other reason.”

Ritter has worked in a variety of healthcare settings, and most recently was a part of the Hannibal Regional Emergency Department team.

“The RISE values and mission are the heart of what makes Hannibal Regional so great. Hannibal Regional not only cares about guiding patients to better, but also guiding their team members to better,” said Ritter.

“One of my priorities with my patients is to take the time to listen so I am able to address each concern and guide them to better,” said Ritter. “The most rewarding part of my job is getting to care for patients, which results in a positive impact on the community.”

Urgent Care services at Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Bowling Green are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Bowling Green is located next to Walmart at 8 Town Center Drive. For more information, call 573-324-2241.

As part of the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, the Hannibal Regional Medical Group (HRMG) is a growing multi-specialty physician group continuing to expand primary and specialty care services to meet the health needs of northeast Missouri and west central Illinois residents. HRMG family and specialty physicians deliver a range of acute, chronic and preventive medical care services. In addition to diagnosing and treating illness, they also provide preventive care, including routine checkups, health-risk assessments, immunizations, screening tests and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Hannibal Regional Medical Group has locations in Bowling Green, Canton, Hannibal, Louisiana, Monroe City, and Shelbina, as well as two Express Care Clinics in Hannibal.